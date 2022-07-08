Dilworth residents pitch ideas on proposed upgrades for Highway 10

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Dilworth is taking in suggestions from residents as future plans are being set for Highway 10. Apex Engineering Group is leading the project and they held a meeting to hear ideas.

“The more input we can get now on what alternatives might be, will help to kind of speed that process along or make it a little bit smoother.” said Brent Muscha, the project manager.

Apex is conducting a study, looking at the areas between 34th St. N and 60th St. N.

Some of the ideas that residents wrote down include, making the the highway more aesthetically appealing. Changing how the snow is removed on the roadway and the need of turn lanes. Some of the pitches revolved around safety. Kevin Syverson, a resident in Dilworth, wants to see stop lights installed on 14th St. NE. and speeds reduced in areas to help drivers trying to turn onto the highway.

“My concern is slowing the traffic on the east side of Dilworth going west,” said Syverson, who said the speed dropping from 65 to 30 on the highway is a problem for drivers. “People that are trying to pull out at 7th St. where the speed limit is supposed to be 30, but people aren’t going 30. They’re going way faster than that.”

Apex said the projects will start in between five to 10 years. For more information on the projects, click here.

