Country Fest brings new faces to New Salem businesses

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of New Salem is playing host to thousands of music fans at Country Fest this weekend, and that kind of event comes with a few perks.

Country Fest brings huge crowds of new faces to the community of New Salem, increasing the population from about 1,000 people to 41,000. Some early arrivals appeared two weeks before the actual concerts began to begin the set-up process. The normally quiet downtown is home to a new bed and breakfast and the owners say they are happy to showcase their updated accommodations.

“We booked them for Country Fest within the last few weeks, and we have people staying here tonight and we’ll have a couple people checking in in about two nights,” said Mathew Grade owner of the Metropolitan in downtown New Salem.

He said the allure of a real bed, air conditioning and a private bathroom was enough to draw in some out-of-towners. Next door, at Udderly Caffeinated, they said they have appreciated the bump in business.

“I think it will be really good we’ve seen quite a bit of foot traffic already. Now that we’ve actually started serving breakfast sandwiches and breakfast burritos, so we’ve had quite a few people come in and they have their little ‘ND Country Fest’ name badge or its on their shirt so its really cool just to see new faces too,” said Malinda Ellingson with her husband Nolan who own the cow-themed coffee shop.

The concert owners place a lot of emphasis on keeping the concert area free of trash and debris in an effort to show respect to their host.

“It’s very, very important so ‘Keepin’ It Clean’ is a huge campaign because we also do recycling. So we recycle all the aluminum here and 100% of that goes to Carrie’s Kids which is a charity in Bismarck for children,” said concert founder Luke Shafer.

The four-day concert series continues Thursday and will feature Blind Joe, Colt Ford and more, as well as headliner Chris Janson. Tickets are still available at the box office for the remainder of the weekend.

