City of Moorhead to celebrate opening of major railroad underpass

MOORHEAD Minn. (Valley News Live) - A railroad underpass project that’s years in the making is just days away from opening. The city says the SE Main/20th/21st Street underpass is the largest public transportation project in Moorhead’s history.

City leaders say it will greatly improve safety and mobility in Moorhead and it’s time to celebrate. The Moorhead City Council is hosting a ribbon-cutting and party on Monday, July 18.

The event is happening at the underpass from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Remarks and the ribbon-cutting will happen at 4:00 p.m. with food and live music to follow.

Parking is available at Moorhead High School.

