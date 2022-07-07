Thieves are draining gas tanks; experts weigh in how to protect yours

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Families across the nation are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices remain high. Thieves are feeling that punch too, and some are resorting to siphoning fuel out of tanks. as well as drilling directly into fuel tanks to steal gasoline.

Since the beginning of the year, Fargo Police say the department has taken a total of three reports of gas being siphoned out of someone’s vehicle. Meanwhile West Fargo and Moorhead Police say they don’t have any reports.

“It is more a reality that everybody has to be on guard about just because of the gas prices, I mean it’s liquid gold at this point,” Chris Koffler, Matt’s Automotive Manager in Moorhead said.

The good news, Koffler says is newer vehicles have a handful of fail-safes to prevent the siphoning of your fuel. For example, most new vehicles’ tanks are locked from the inside, as well as check valves that make it harder for thieves to put a tube down your tank.

“Obviously with enough practice and enough time, they can get around that, but they first would have to be able to get into your gas tank and gas system to do that,” Koffler said.

For vehicles without those added measures, Koffler suggests getting a gas cap lock, and both he and police say it’s best to set yourself up for success each time you park your vehicle.

“Parking your car in the garage, if you don’t have a garage, park it in a well-lit area. People don’t like to steal things if they’re able to be seen,” he said.

Koffler also says if you find your car’s fuel was tampered with to not start the vehicle, and instead call a tow truck, as running your engine could cause major damage. Police add those caught siphoning gas could find themselves facing theft charges in court.

