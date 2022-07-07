Teacher terminated from position at Fargo South

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a brief special meeting on Thursday, the Fargo School Board unanimously voted to approve the termination of Fargo South High School teacher Kevin Kennedy. This was the final step in a months-long investigation into misconduct and inappropriate behavior by Kennedy.

Board members Jim Johnson, Seth Holden, Rebecca Knutson, Tracie Newman and Brian Nelson were in attendance.

Jim Johnson moved to approve the Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Order for Judgement, and direct legal counsel to serve the legal document to the appropriate parties. Seth Holden seconded the motion.

No board members opted for more discussion on the matter and the board unanimously voted to approve the discharge of Kevin Kennedy.

Kennedy is now officially let go by the district and will not receive any pay or benefits as of his suspension date in early April. The district is also be required to report Kennedy’s discharge to the education standards and practice board.

You can read the full nine-page report here.

