Serious injuries after semi driver rear-ends MnDOT vehicle

A semi crashed into a MnDOT maintenance truck on I-90 near Blue Earth, MN.
A semi crashed into a MnDOT maintenance truck on I-90 near Blue Earth, MN.(Minnesota DOT)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is pleading for drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones, after a semi rear-ended a MnDOT maintenance vehicle.

It happened on I-90 near Blue Earth, Minnesota. According to the crash report, James Ratcliffe was taken to a Rochester hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ratcliffe was driving the semi when it rear-ended the MnDOT vehicle.

The driver of the MnDOT truck, Nathaniel Lamont, was taken to a Blue Earth hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed for several hours following the crash on June 29.

On Thursday, July 7, the Department of Transportation shared photos of the crash on social media saying, “It could have been much worse without the attenuator mounted on the back of the truck to reduce the force of the impact. Help keep our crews safe: slow down, move over and pay attention every time you drive in a work zone.”

