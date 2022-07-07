Contests
ND reservations receive $5 million to update water infrastructure

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two tribes in North Dakota will receive several million dollars to update water and sewer systems on reservations.

The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded $2 million to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in Belcourt to assist in a water supply and sewer system installation. Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will also receive $3 million for the installation of a water main from Kenel, South Dakota, to the North Dakota border.

“It’s so important for any sort of economic development or quality of life for people in a community to have access to water. And that’s the sole purpose of that program, is to help them do that,” said Erin Oban, state director for USDA Rural Development in North Dakota.

The money for Standing Rock will provide access to safe water for rural residents, and the money for Turtle Mountain will help to fix failing pipes and cement.

