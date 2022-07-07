Contests
Man wanted for stealing from ATM at Fargo bank

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for help identifying and finding a suspect of criminal mischief. They say the man pictured attempted to pry into an outside ATM connected to a bank. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

