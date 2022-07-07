Man wanted for stealing from ATM at Fargo bank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for help identifying and finding a suspect of criminal mischief. They say the man pictured attempted to pry into an outside ATM connected to a bank. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.