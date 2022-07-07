Contests
Funnel cloud reported near Wahpeton Thursday afternoon

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A funnel cloud was spotted near Wahpeton on Thursday afternoon, and soon after, photos and videos from our Valley News Live viewers started pouring in.

A video shared by Bruce Cossette estimates the storm was two or three miles west of Wahpeton. The funnel prompted sirens to sound in the city of Wahpeton.

Our StormTeam Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson says no warnings were issued for this storm, but it goes to show that even the smallest storms can bring wild weather.

Numerous people report seeing the funnel make contact with the ground, but that has yet to be confirmed with the National Weather Service.

If you have photos or videos to share, you can submit them here.

