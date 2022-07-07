FBI: Predators target young children with sextortion schemes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI issued a disturbing warning for parents as an alarming number of children are falling victim to a new type of internet scheme: sextortion.

Online predators are targeting young kids, building relationships with them, and then extorting them for sexually explicit images. In June 2022, a 31-year-old St. Paul man, Yue Vang, pleaded guilty to victimizing more than 500 young girls in an extensive sextortion scheme.

In May, a 24-year-old twin cities middle school paraprofessional was charged in another sextortion scheme. In April, a Minnesota substitute teacher was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sextortion.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Brenda Born said the scheme starts out the same way; when young people believe they are chatting with someone their age who is interested in a relationship or offering something valuable. Born explained the predator will then use threats, gifts, money, flattery, or lies to get a young person to send a sexually explicit picture or video. Once the criminal has more videos or pictures, they threaten show friends or family, or threaten violence to get the child to send more pictures.

“I’m also a mother,” said Born, “I’m not naïve to think that our youth aren’t going to make mistakes and they aren’t going to fall prey to this.”

Once the pattern begins the shame, fear, and confusion children feel when they are caught in this cycle often prevents them from asking for help or reporting the abuse. The FBI said predators carrying out this crime are skilled and ruthless. They use the vastness of the internet as an entry point to a child.

Born said they’ve found victims as young as 8-years-old, children of both genders and all ethnic and socioeconomic groups. The only common trait among victims: internet access.

Special Agent Born said Yue Vang created 75 fake online accounts, and communicated with more than 1,000 other accounts, each having the potential to be a victim of sextortion. The FBI was able to catch Vang after one victim came forward, leading them to identify more than 500 other victims located in all 50 states and 10 countries.

The best way to protect your child is by having open and honest conversations. The FBI suggests asking this questions to spark a conversation:

When you’re online, has anyone you don’t know ever tried to contact or talk to you?

Has anyone you know ever sent a picture of themselves that got passed around school?

If this is happening to you or someone you know, you’re encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or report the crime online at tips.fbi.org

