Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

FBI: Predators target young children with sextortion schemes

Sextortion
Sextortion(MGN, Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI issued a disturbing warning for parents as an alarming number of children are falling victim to a new type of internet scheme: sextortion.

Online predators are targeting young kids, building relationships with them, and then extorting them for sexually explicit images. In June 2022, a 31-year-old St. Paul man, Yue Vang, pleaded guilty to victimizing more than 500 young girls in an extensive sextortion scheme.

In May, a 24-year-old twin cities middle school paraprofessional was charged in another sextortion scheme. In April, a Minnesota substitute teacher was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sextortion.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Brenda Born said the scheme starts out the same way; when young people believe they are chatting with someone their age who is interested in a relationship or offering something valuable. Born explained the predator will then use threats, gifts, money, flattery, or lies to get a young person to send a sexually explicit picture or video. Once the criminal has more videos or pictures, they threaten show friends or family, or threaten violence to get the child to send more pictures.

“I’m also a mother,” said Born, “I’m not naïve to think that our youth aren’t going to make mistakes and they aren’t going to fall prey to this.”

Once the pattern begins the shame, fear, and confusion children feel when they are caught in this cycle often prevents them from asking for help or reporting the abuse. The FBI said predators carrying out this crime are skilled and ruthless. They use the vastness of the internet as an entry point to a child.

Born said they’ve found victims as young as 8-years-old, children of both genders and all ethnic and socioeconomic groups. The only common trait among victims: internet access.

Special Agent Born said Yue Vang created 75 fake online accounts, and communicated with more than 1,000 other accounts, each having the potential to be a victim of sextortion. The FBI was able to catch Vang after one victim came forward, leading them to identify more than 500 other victims located in all 50 states and 10 countries.

The best way to protect your child is by having open and honest conversations. The FBI suggests asking this questions to spark a conversation:

  • When you’re online, has anyone you don’t know ever tried to contact or talk to you?
  • Has anyone you know ever sent a picture of themselves that got passed around school?

If this is happening to you or someone you know, you’re encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or report the crime online at tips.fbi.org

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence
UPDATE: One person stabbed in South Fargo
North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history
Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead
Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead
More gas stations are adopting pay before you pump policies to combat the rising number of gas...
Local gas stations putting the brakes on fuel thefts
Kevin Kennedy
New documents revealed of Fargo teacher’s misconduct, final discharge hearing set

Latest News

Valley Today 6am Part 1 – July 7
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – July 7
Valley Today Weather – July 7
Valley Today Weather – July 7
Alexander Robare
UPDATE: Man in custody after escaping sentencing hearing in Becker County
tragedy july 6
10:00PM News July 6 - Part 2