BREAKING UPDATE: One person stabbed in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 07/06) Fargo Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of Page Drive S at approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

One person was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. That individual was taking to a local hospital.

Fargo PD says the two individuals involved were known to each other.

The investigation is still ongoing. Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

There is a large police presence outside an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Page Drive South in Fargo, in the area of Applebees and Perkins on 13th Ave S. We’re working to gather information from police. One neighbor tells us she heard what she described as loud pops. There appear to be several evidence markers on the ground. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest.

