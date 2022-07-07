Contests
Abortion rights rallies taking place across North Dakota

Many of the protesters attended the event equipped with signs.
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ACLU North Dakota has organized a state-wide day of protest this Saturday, July 9th in the battle for abortion access. Rallies are planned in Bismarck, Minot, and Fargo. Each rally has a unique schedule with speakers and other internal events.

Fargo’s march will begin 6 p.m. at City Hall. The Bismarck rally will be at the State Capitol building at 10 a.m., and in Minot, “The Spot” at 10 a.m. is where protestors will gather. Directions and other details can be found here.

