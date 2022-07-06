Contests
U Motors closed Thursday to honor life of racer Casey Arneson

Casey Arneson design by Tyler Hagen
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All three U Motors locations will be closed for the day on Thursday, July 7. They said in a Facebook post, “Thank you for understanding, as we celebrate the life of our little brother, with our U Motors family by our side.”

That little brother is Casey Arneson a.k.a. Deuce, who passed away on Friday, July 1 in a UTV crash in Becker County.

A Celebration of Life is at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 at Hope Lutheran Church, south campus. A reception will follow at the race shop for food and memories to be shared.

Hope South is located at 3636 25th Street South in Fargo. The race shop is at 15 14th Street South in Fargo. Attire for the ceremony is whatever you would wear to the race track, family and friends saying that Casey hated dressing up.

Condolences have poured in across the valley for Deuce, people mourning the loss of a genuine man and decorated racer. The Red River Valley Speedway calls Arneson a great person and an awesome wheelman.

Buffalo River Speedway in Glyndon passed out 150 Casey Arneson memorial decals to drivers and fans at the races on July 3, noting the design was by Tyler Hagen.

Posting on social media using #2fordeuce, Corey Litton is calling for every racetrack to hold up 2 on the second lap of every Modified feature for the remainder of the year on Deuce’s honor. Litton is an announcer and hosts Checkers and Wreckers, recapping racing action from around the area.

