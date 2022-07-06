Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

TSA on track to find record-setting number of guns

The Transportation Security Administration reports it's on track to finding a record-setting...
The Transportation Security Administration reports it's on track to finding a record-setting number of guns at airport checkpoints this year.(CNN, WSVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airport security screeners are finding an average of 17 guns a day.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration say if that pace continues, they will find more firearms this year than any other year.

The TSA reports it caught more than 3,000 guns in the first half of 2022.

The previous full-year record of 5,972 was set last year, and the TSA says more than 80% of the guns found were loaded.

According to the TSA, people can bring firearms in checked bags, but they must be in a locked, hard-sided case, unloaded and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Guns also have to be in a different case than ammo.

If a gun is discovered at a TSA checkpoint, it can result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
UPDATE: No charges will be filed in South Fargo shooting
Police presence on 8th Ave N
Police respond to a report of a laser in north Fargo
File image
Traffic Alert: Veterans Blvd blocked for crash
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river
FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the...
8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

Latest News

Alexander Robare
Man being sentenced for escape, escapes from Becker County Courthouse
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
City of Rockford proclaims July Fourth "Izer Tilson Day."
Man with over 100 grandchildren turns 108 on the 4th of July