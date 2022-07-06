Spotty Late Week Storms Lead to Weekend First Alert Weather Days

THURSDAY: Wednesday looks to bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with temperatures warming into the 80s for most. There is a chance of a few showers and thundershowers. We can’t rule out some isolated rain on Thursday as well, but things are looking mainly dry with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s after starting in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected for Friday, with temperatures warming again into the 70s and 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Later in the day Friday, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Saturday is looking HOT with mid to upper 80s to low 90s south. It will also be humid, with head index values close to 100 degrees! Late afternoon and overnight thunderstorms may indeed be severe across North Dakota. These could rumble into the overnight as well. Track and timing uncertainties exist, and it will not storm all day. Stay informed here and with the VNLWeather App. Download it today for free in your play store.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sunday will bring the potential for strong morning storms. Then a break is possible through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be warm still with mid- to upper-80s expected. Afternoon storms will be most likely from the valley east into Minnesota. Showers could last into Monday as a low pushes through the region. This will bring cooler weather into early next work week.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: We keep the chance of some remnant morning showers or rumbles of thunder on Monday, especially in Northwest Minnesota. Expect a much cooler patter with a northwest wind out of Canada. Temperatures starting in the mid-60s before warming into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday. A few spotty thundershowers across northern Minnesota will be possible again. Temperatures warm a bit on Wednesday with a dry pattern for most areas. Expect near 80 degree temperatures.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Small chance of a few showers or rumbles mainly west. Low: 66. High: 82.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Small chance of isolated rain or storms again mainly west. Low: 61. High: 83.

SATURDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot. Severe storm chance in afternoon and overnight. Low: 67. High: 90.

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of strong to severe storms mainly valley and east. Low: 70. High: 85.

MONDAY: Clouds and morning showers or thunder. Then, passing clouds and spotty shower. Low: 67. High: 79.

TUESDAY: More sunshine. Still comfortably cool. Decreasing north wind. Low: 63. High: 78.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and dry with warmer temperatures. Low: 59. High: 81.

