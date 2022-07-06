Pedestrian hurt after being hit by car

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after being hit by a car in Cass Lake, MN on Sunday. Highway Patrol says a 2009 Dodge Challenger was Eastbound on Highway 2 at milepost 128. They say the car swerved to avoid two pedestrians running southbound across Highway 2, but hit one of them, 27-year-old Michael Fineday, and entered the south ditch before coming to rest back on the road. Fineday was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji with non-life-threatening injuries.

