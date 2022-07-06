Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Pedestrian hurt after being hit by car

(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after being hit by a car in Cass Lake, MN on Sunday. Highway Patrol says a 2009 Dodge Challenger was Eastbound on Highway 2 at milepost 128. They say the car swerved to avoid two pedestrians running southbound across Highway 2, but hit one of them, 27-year-old Michael Fineday, and entered the south ditch before coming to rest back on the road. Fineday was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Lovaas
One man in custody and another in the hospital after S. Fargo shooting
File photo of police lights.
Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl
Generic police lights
Child dies during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations
Local community mourns loss of Fargo racer- July 03
Local community remembers Fargo racer
William Headbird
Arrest made 1 year after drive-by shooting murder

Latest News

10:00PM Sports July 5
10:00PM Sports July 5
shooting july 5
10:00PM News July 5- Part 1
flowers july 5
10:00PM News July 5 - Part 2
trok july 5
10:00PM News July 5 - Part 3