The next steps for pro-life activists in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month, the Supreme Court determined it’s up to the states to decide abortion laws, and the high court’s ruling could have implications for the future of the contentious issue in North Dakota.

Abortion will soon be illegal in North Dakota, and that means something that could get tackled during the next legislative session is the issue of supporting women who will now carry their babies to term.

Pro-life activists believe it’s time to take the next steps now that Roe v. Wade has been struck down.

”Increase funding, that’s a big thing that I would like North Dakota Right to Life do, alongside all of the life stakeholders across the state, is to really, really bolster the funding that goes to the Alternatives to Abortion program,” said McKenzie McCoy, executive director of North Dakota Right to Life.

Senator Robert Erbele, who cosponsored the trigger law banning abortion back in 2007, says he would support legislation that would assist mothers, but isn’t sure what form that would take.

”We need to look at doing something to move them into a better stage of life, rather than getting them trapped in a poverty situation. How that can be accomplished, we’re going to have to just put some heads together on that and talk about that,” said Senator Erbele.

Senator Janne Myrdal, who heads the pro-life caucus in the Legislature, says she doesn’t expect all the funds to come from the state.

”Yeah, we’re going to look at funding, but I think it needs to be a partnership between the state and the communities, right? I don’t think the state should take care of us cradle to grave,” said Senator Myrdal.

Across the aisle, abortion-rights activists in North Dakota believe abortion will one day be legal again in North Dakota.

”I feel that at some point, this country will turn itself back around. I think the ship will be slow to turn, but we also want to maintain our presence here and say that we have willingly left North Dakota,” said Tammi Kromenaker, owner and clinic manager of the Red River Women’s Clinic.

Although the Red River Women’s Clinic is moving across the river to Moorhead, they’ll still keep their location in downtown Fargo.

North Dakota’s trigger law, officially banning abortions statewide, goes into effect on July 28.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.