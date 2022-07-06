New documents revealed of Fargo teacher’s misconduct, final discharge hearing set

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The final decision on a suspended Fargo teacher’s future with the school district has been set and new details on what lead to this moment are being revealed.

South High teacher Kevin Kennedy has been suspended without pay since early April after the district received at least six different complaints about Kennedy within three years. Many of the complaints claim Kennedy had “crossed boundaries” with students and created an uncomfortable learning environment.

New documents filed in preparation of Thursday morning’s final discharge hearing of Kennedy state he admitted to school officials that he asked a student if they both take and send nude photographs, as well as admitted to telling a student that they “should know the only reason another student invited them over at 3 a.m.” was for sex.

Documents state testimony and evidence presented at last month’s executive discharge hearing further showed Kennedy engaged in unprofessional personal conversations with students, including texting a female student that he would have her kiss a male student during a play to make the teen’s boyfriend jealous. Kennedy is also accused of touching students inappropriately without permission and was quote overly invested in student relationships.

Last month, the Fargo School Board voted unanimously to discharge Kennedy for cause based on immoral conduct, conduct unbecoming to the position of school teacher, and gross inefficiency that Kennedy failed to correct after multiple written notices.

Thursday, as long as the nine-page document of facts and findings is approved by the board, Kennedy will officially have been let go by the district and will not receive any pay or benefits as of his suspension date in early April. The district will also be required to report Kennedy’s discharge to the education standards and practice board.

The hearing is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. You can read the full nine-page report here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.