ND Sober Ride offering $10 off Lyft for the Red River Valley Fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair kicks off in just a couple of days and the North Dakota Department of Transportation is helping people get home safe.

ND Sober Ride is offering $10 off Lyft rides in Fargo during the fair. Codes will be available from July 8-July 17 or until they run out. The code for the Red River Valley Fair is VZRRVF22.

The pick-up location is at the north gate of Lot E at the fairgrounds. It will be designated on the Red River Valley Fair map. The code is also available on the Vision Zero website. Codes may only be used once.

The ND Sober Ride campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Codes are sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group of North Dakota. Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager, lbjork@nd.gov.

