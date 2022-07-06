Contests
MnDOT reminder: Proper placement of campaign signs

By Molly Wasche
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN-- The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding people of the laws regarding the placement of campaign signs and other advertising signage on any highway right of way.

Highway rights of way include driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches and sight corners at intersections.

MnDOT says landowner consent is needed before signs are placed on private property outside of the right of way.

MnDOT crews are required to remove unlawfully placed signs and impound them at one of its local maintenance truck stations.

Violation of the law (Minn. Stat. 160.27) is a misdemeanor.

When improperly placed signs are removed by MnDOT, they are stored and the owner is notified where the signs can be retrieved.

For information, click here.

