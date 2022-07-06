Contests
Local gas stations putting the breaks on fuel thefts

More gas stations are adopting pay before you pump policies to combat the rising number of gas...
More gas stations are adopting pay before you pump policies to combat the rising number of gas drive-offs.(KVLY)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Topping off your gas tank in the Fargo-Moorhead area is going the way of big cities. More gas stations are adopting pay before you pump policies to combat the rising number of gas drive-offs.

Fleet Farm in south Fargo joins other gas stations like Casey’s General Store and Simonson Station Stores in requiring customers to pay before pumping, or pre-pay with a card at the pump. Orton’s Holiday Station in Moorhead made the switch in June after reporting more than $4,000 in stolen fuel the same month.

Gas drive-offs are a new problem to the metro. In December 2021, Don’s Car Washes made the change to pre-pay only when 55 drivers drove off without paying for their gas in November.

Fargo Police Officials said gas theft is preventable and more companies throughout the area are adopting pre-pay policies to combat the problem. Fargo businesses can report gas theft’s here.

In Minnesota, the penalty for driving off without paying for gas, the thief will have to pay the price of the fuel and a service charge of $30. If it’s not paid within 30 days, the person will have to pay a civil penalty of no more than $100 or the price of the stolen gas, whichever is higher.

