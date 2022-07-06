Healthcare shortages are impacting local families

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “There’s a lot of anxiety and stress when you have a child with severe special needs but it does feel like a traumatic event when you don’t know who that next person is going to be,” said Meredith Quinn, mother of Katelyn.

Katelyn was born with a genetic mutation called KCNT1 which causes a rare seizure disorder that results in epilepsy.

She needed her first at-home nurse when she was just months old.

“Over 9 years, we’ve had 16 nurses,” said Quinn.

Quinn said the position of home health is hard to fill, especially because nurses in the hospital are burning out due to COVID.

“You have to have a strong nurse who can independently work in the home all day, be self-motivated, not need a lot of supervision, be confident enough to make decisions on her own, and for that, we tend to have a lot of turnovers,” said Quinn.

Quinn says their last transition period took a month and a half, now they are going on three months without a full-time at-home nurse.

“Immediately there’s anxiety, imagine if you got three weeks’ notice that your child would have to switch schools or your daycare was closing and you don’t know what that’s going to look like but it is also 100% out of your hands,” said Quinn.

She says for they’ve been getting by using RESPIT care and FMLA which is unpaid time off with health insurance protection.

“It does have an economic impact given that I’m not making any money and when you are her 24/7 care provider it leads to aches and pains and sometimes long-term back issues for both of us as well,” said Quinn.

And she said new nurses also have an effect on Katelyn.

“When you get new staff you have to retrain them and sometimes it takes a while for them to get to know Katelyn and understand her queues,” said Quinn.

Sanford Clinic tells us they have tools to recruit skilled workers and strategies for retaining employees, as well as competitive benefits and wages but staffing remains a real concern.

