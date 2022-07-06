Contests
Former Fargo PD Chaplain dies unexpectedly

Cal Thompson
Cal Thompson(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pastor Calvin (Cal) Thompson unexpectedly passed away at his home in Moorhead on Saturday, July 2. Pastor Cal started serving as a chaplain with Fargo Police in February 2022.

In a post on Facebook, Fargo PD writes:

Cal served as youth pastor in Wheaton, IL and Fargo, ND for over 40 years. He launched a ministry called Reach The Heart which focuses on reaching Midwest communities and inner city communities of Chicago and Minneapolis. Recently, Cal served with several local churches and schools to assist in developing the spiritual and leadership skills of students.

For those who had the opportunity to know Cal, his friendly demeanor and respect for all left an unforgettable and warm impression. He will be missed by many.

Visitation for Cal will be Wednesday, July 6 from 5 to 6:30 PM, with a time of sharing at 6:30 PM, in Northview Church in Fargo. His life celebration service will be at the church Thursday, July 7 at 11 AM. Both the Prayer Service and Celebration Service for Pastor Cal will be streamed from Northview channel.

