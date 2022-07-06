Food truck owners learn to adjust to rising prices due to inflation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year when food trucks are out serving up customers, but with the rising prices, many are trying to hang on.

As the cost for things like food and gas continues to go up, local food trucks are learning to adjust.

“For food prices, we’ve really noticed an increase of about 15%,” said Megan Lindquist with Jumbo’s Food Truck.

Jumbo’s Food Truck is known for its sloppy joe and the price for items they use on a regular basis is becoming more expensive.

“Things like beef products, tomato products have been really difficult to get at a good price,” Lindquist said. ”You can’t really have sloppy joe without beef.”

They’ve already raised their prices for the season.

“We will probably have to raise them again by the end of the season,” Lindquist said.

Other food truck vendors are having the same issue too.

“Inflation has affected us basically across the board from our paper products to our protein to our toppings, to everything,” said Noah Sperling, the co-owner of Vittles.

It used to cost five bucks to get a specialty hotdog from Vittles, but now the cost has gone up by a dollar.

Sperling says it’s not fun raising their prices, but it’s the only way to offset rising costs.

“it’s really hard to maintain your business when all your prices are going up, but you don’t want to raise your price point,” said Sperling. ”I don’t want to raise the prices again but I am feeling the pressure almost.”

Tropical Sno, a shaved ice truck, is not only seeing an increase in operating costs, but its customer base is also changing.

“June was the worst month I’ve had in ten years,” said Heidi Potter, the owner of Tropical Sno.

Potter says inflation is having a domino effect causing her to see fewer customers.

“The economy is playing a role. I know for me I’ve cut back on some things too,” she said.

now all of these vendors are just hoping the rising prices will ease..and that the local community will continue to help support local businesses.

