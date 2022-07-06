Communities come together to support family after loss of child at Mandan parade

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two communities have been left reeling after a life was taken too soon.

Six-year-old Mabel Askay just finished kindergarten. She’s from Ventura, California but was visiting relatives in North Dakota for the Fourth of July holiday.

For many, the typically joyful Mandan Independence Day Parade will now be associated with tragedy.

“When officers arrived, they were able to see there was a child who was severely injured,” said Lori Flaten, Deputy Chief at the Mandan Police Department.

Mabel had been riding on the DK Orthodontics float when she fell. She was en route to the parade staging area and was struck by a tire and killed.

On a Facebook post, the clinic stated they’ll be “honoring and showing respect to the family during this unspeakable tragedy by showing them love and support.” They asked for privacy for the grieving family.

Hundreds of people posted messages of support online like:

“Prayers for her family and all that were there.”

“Her name was Mabel. She was the most incredible, beautiful, independent child.”

Kindergarten teacher Lynn Bova says she was special.

“Mabel was the one I would call if there was a stray insect or bug in the classroom because she wanted to rescue them all,” said Bova.

They shared special moments.

“Last summer she had gone fishing with her dad in Montana and they encountered a huge moose. She was telling me all about it at the beginning of the school year. So, she was rooting for me to see a moose,” said Bova.

She adds that Mabel’s dad is the school principal and her 5th and 3rd grade siblings and mother all stopped by Mabel’s class throughout the year to share her kindergarten experience.

The church where Mabel’s family attends also spoke of the loss.

“The family are incredible people, loved dearly and respected deeply . . . Mabel Rae was a bright-eyed little girl full of the most contagious wonder and playful spirit. Her absence leaves this world spinning without one of its brightest lights. This loss will leave us hurting for a time, but we will be hurting with hope as our faith leads us to believe we will see her smiling eyes yet again someday,” said Jesse Giglio, lead pastor at Neue Church in Ventura, California.

“The outpouring of community support has been incredible. I think it’s a testament to how much the Askays mean to this city and the other places they traveled. In North Dakota, and where they have family in Montana,” added Giglio.

Monday, the parade went on as scheduled, but now many wonder how to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

“In the time that I have been here, we have never had anyone killed either on the way to the parade or at the parade. There’s been some minor injuries, but never anything this serious,” said Deputy Chief Flaten.

Mandan Police have not elaborated on specifics of how the incident unfolded.

In the meantime, North Dakota and California communities are coming together for Mabel’s family.

“Mabel has taught me that love freely given doesn’t cost anything. If my words can encourage somebody to go out and live their life with joy and with love today then maybe Mabel will carry on a little bit,” said Bova.

“Don’t go through it alone. I think there’s always a tendency to isolate. And we need one another more than ever. Just hug somebody. Find a friend to have coffee with or a church service,” said Giglio.

Mabels’ classroom is in communication to support each other. The district is providing support to the kids and their families.

The Parent Teacher Association in Mabel’s school district said a vigil planned for Mabel has been postponed to accommodate the large number of community members who want to show support.

DK Orthodontics is partnering with Mo’s Snow Shack in Bismarck to honor Mabel this Saturday. A portion of Mo’s proceeds for the entire day will go to the family.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised nearly $60,000 as of Wednesday evening. To donate visit: Fundraiser by Charity Benson: The Askay Family (gofundme.com). The money is going to help with logistics to get the Askays back to California and give them time to grieve before they have to return to work.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.