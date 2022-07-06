Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A deceased male was located near the shoreline of the Red River.

On July 6th at around 12:30 P.M. juveniles discovered the body near the shoreline by the 1000 block of 7th St. N. in Moorhead.

When first responders arrived they confirmed the man was dead and that the body had appeared to have been in the water for a significant period of time.

Police say items on the body leads them to a preliminary identification of the adult male. The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm the identification.

