Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A deceased male was located near the shoreline of the Red River.

On July 6th at around 12:30 P.M. juveniles discovered the body near the shoreline by the 1000 block of 7th St. N. in Moorhead.

When first responders arrived they confirmed the man was dead and that the body had appeared to have been in the water for a significant period of time.

Police say items on the body leads them to a preliminary identification of the adult male. The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm the identification.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
UPDATE: No charges will be filed in South Fargo shooting
Police presence on 8th Ave N
Police respond to a report of a laser in north Fargo
File image
Traffic Alert: Veterans Blvd blocked for crash
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river
FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the...
8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

Latest News

Alexander Robare
Man being sentenced for escape, escapes from Becker County Courthouse
Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead
News - Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead
ND Sober Ride offering $10 off Lyft for the Red River Valley Fair
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money