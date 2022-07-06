Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Man being sentenced for escape, escapes from Becker County Courthouse

Alexander Robare
Alexander Robare(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Lakes Police are searching for a man they say escaped from the Becker County Courthouse during his own sentencing Wednesday afternoon.

Alexander Robare, 26, of Audubon, was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue shorts. If you see him, call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

He was being sentenced for a May 2021 felony charge of ‘Escape From Custody’. We’re expecting more information shortly. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
UPDATE: No charges will be filed in South Fargo shooting
Police presence on 8th Ave N
Police respond to a report of a laser in north Fargo
File image
Traffic Alert: Veterans Blvd blocked for crash
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river
FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the...
8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding people of the laws regarding...
MnDOT reminder: Proper placement of campaign signs
KATELYN QUINN
Healthcare shortages are impacting local families
Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead
News - Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead
4:00PM Weather – July 6
4:00PM Weather – July 6