Man being sentenced for escape, escapes from Becker County Courthouse

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Lakes Police are searching for a man they say escaped from the Becker County Courthouse during his own sentencing Wednesday afternoon.

Alexander Robare, 26, of Audubon, was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue shorts. If you see him, call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

He was being sentenced for a May 2021 felony charge of ‘Escape From Custody’. We’re expecting more information shortly. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest.

