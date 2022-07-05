Valley City woman leaves behind a legacy of service

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community of Valley City is remembering a woman many call “one of a kind.” Barb Henke was born and raised, worked and lived in Valley City for nearly her whole life.

”She was on this earth to give and she gave with her whole heart and soul,“ said Lynn Speral, former Executive Director of the American Red Cross Dakotas Region. “She did things for other people in such an unselfish manner, and we will miss her greatly.”

Recent news from doctors was devastating. Barb was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer and passed away just six weeks later, leaving behind a legacy of service.

”It was tough to hear that and to understand that her time on earth was limited,” said Brian Shawn, who knew Barb well.

Fellow Red Cross volunteers drove the Emergency Response Vehicle to Valley City and parked it outside of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where Barb was baptized, confirmed, married and now laid to rest. It was a symbol of hope as family and friends said a final farewell to a woman who dedicated nearly three decades of her life to serving others.

“She just led people through her example and she did it with such joy and such determination. She was someone that you could just count on, always,” Speral said.

Those who knew Barb say she could spark up a conversation with anyone... known for her infectious smile, sense of community, and a heart of gold.

“We always knew [when] she was in the office and the office always brightened up when she came in,” Lynn recalls from her time working with Barb at the American Red Cross in Fargo.

Brian Shawn, who worked as a Communications Officer for the Red Cross, also remembers that spunky volunteer from his time with the non-profit.

“She had a quick whit about her, she could throw our some zingers and everything too, but she was just always so pleasant to be around and was just an enjoyable person.”

Her years of emergency response started while working as an EMT with Barnes County Ambulance. After joining the American Red Cross in 1995, her true passion was ignited. In her 28 years as a disaster volunteer, Barb clocked tens of thousands of volunteer hours.

“We’re from Valley City and we’ve flooded there,” Barb said in an interview with Valley News Live in 2017 as she was deploying to a national disaster response. “You watch all of the people come and help us and so it’s like, you just have to give back and help them.”

In 2009 and 2011, Barb helped feed the first responders and sandbaggers keeping the Sheyenne River out of Valley City. She would shuttle back and forth from the Henke home, where thousands of sandbags were laid to protect their own property.

Together with her husband Paul, Barb responded to floods, home fires and tornadoes across the Dakotas and Minnesota. The couple kept emergency supplies at their home, just in case the call came in the middle of the night.

“She would just drop what she was doing and say ‘yep I can do that’ because she knew it was important for somebody else’s life,” Speral said.

The Henkes also shared a love for travel, which they fulfilled through dozens of Red Cross deployments. From wildfires on the west coast, to hurricanes on the gulf coast, and even responding to New York City after September 11, 2001. Barb was proud to do her part alongside the other first responders.

“She was a fun person to be around. I think that’s why so many people who were going through so many difficult times that she had a chance to work with... she really had a significant impact on them,” Shawn said.

Always the first to offer a helping hand, the Henkes volunteered to leave the comfort of their Valley City home and drive cross-country for weeks at a time.

“[They] not only deployed everywhere locally and regionally, but they went out to all sorts of places nationally. They even went to Saipan one time, I remember dropping them off at the airport and they deployed there for three weeks and just helped a lot of people who were going through a really difficult time,” Shawn recalls.

The Henkes responded to more than 40 natural disasters. Providing comfort and hope, food and emergency supplies to complete strangers going through the worst of times.

When returning from a hurricane deployment in 2017, Barb told Valley News Live, “If you can just put a smile back on one person’s face, that really makes it all worth while. Just makes you feel good inside.”

Their work came full-circle with disaster preparedness and community education. They worked with local fire departments to install free smoke alarms at neighbors’ homes and worked with community partners to raise funds and supplies to support their Red Cross missions.

“Barb was the American Red Cross in her community. All of the residents, all of the leadership in that community knew that Barb is on it, we trust Barb, we have great respect for Barb, and we know that she’ll get the job done,” Speral said.

Along the way, building relationships to last a lifetime. “Energetic, kind, full of life” are the words Speral used to describe the dedicated volunteer.

“She certainly lived a wonderful life and leaves behind a tremendous legacy and I’m going to miss her and I know a lot of other people will too,” Shawn said.

In one of her final gestures to serve others, Barb asked that the infamous Pizza Corner pizza from downtown Valley City would be served after her funeral, so the other ladies at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church wouldn’t have to worry about the food. Donations in honor of Barb Henke may be directed to the American Red Cross or Red River Zoo in Fargo.

Barb and Paul Henke would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary next summer. Although Barb is no longer along for the ride on earth, Paul says he plans to continue volunteering with the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.