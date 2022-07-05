Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Veterans Blvd blocked for crash

File image
File image(KPTV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Your morning drive through West Fargo could be snarled from a crash.

The Fire Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Veterans Blvd. and 23rd Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Officials say no one was hurt in the crash, but drivers are urged to take different roads in the area as they clear up the scene.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl
Generic police lights
Child dies during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations
Local community mourns loss of Fargo racer- July 03
Local community remembers Fargo racer
(Source: MGN)
Arrest made 1 year after drive-by shooting murder
4th of July celebrations around the Red River Valley

Latest News

A water line breaks, creating traffic hazards in Moorhead.
Watermain break impacts Moorhead road
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - July 5
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - July 5
News - One man in custody and another in the hospital after S. Fargo shooting
News - One man in custody and another in the hospital after S. Fargo shooting
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - July 5
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - July 5