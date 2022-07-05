Traffic Alert: Veterans Blvd blocked for crash

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Your morning drive through West Fargo could be snarled from a crash.

The Fire Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Veterans Blvd. and 23rd Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Officials say no one was hurt in the crash, but drivers are urged to take different roads in the area as they clear up the scene.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.