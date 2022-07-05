Contests
Summer-Like with Spotty Storms Through Friday, then...

Expect a hot weekend with a few more widespread and strong storms this weekend
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wednesday looks to bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with temperatures warming into the 80s for most. There is a chance of a few showers and thundershowers. We can’t rule out some showers or rumbles of thunder on Thursday as well, with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s after starting in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected for Friday, with temperatures warming again into the 70s and 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Later in the day Friday, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Hot! Saturday is looking a bit warmer with mid to upper 80s to low 90s south. There will be a chance of developing late day thunderstorms. Sunday looks similar, with mid- to upper-80s expected with the chance of some showers and storms which could be more numerous late and into Monday as a low pushes through the region. This will bring cooler weather into early next work week.

MONDAY - TUESDAY We keep the chance of some remnant morning showers or rumbles of thunder. Expect a much cooler patter with a northwest wind out of Canada. Temperatures starting in the mid-60s before warming into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon, both days. Tuesday looks dry for most with a decreasing northwest wind.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. An isolated thundershower possible, but more likely north. Low: 65. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Small chance of a few showers or rumbles mainly west. Low: 66. High: 82.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Small chance of isolated rain or storms again mainly west. Low: 61. High: 83.

SATURDAY: Warmer with a chance of isolated showers/storms. Low: 67. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers or storms. Low: 70. High: 85.

MONDAY: Clouds and morning showers or thunder. Then, passing clouds and spotty shower. Low: 67. High: 79.

TUESDAY: More sunshine. Still comfortably cool. Decreasing north wind. Low: 63. High: 78.

