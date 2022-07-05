Contests
In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly off suicide watch

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his sentencing hearing in federal court, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. The former R&B superstar was convicted of racketeering and other crimes.(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer’s sentencing in a federal sex abuse case.

Kelly’s attorneys had claimed last week that he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually exploit women and girls.

In a court filing on Tuesday, prosecutors said prison officials had found the measure was no longer needed.

The 55-year-old Kelly has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal his conviction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

