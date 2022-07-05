Contests
Police respond to a report of a laser in north Fargo

Police presence on 8th Ave S
Police presence on 8th Ave S(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 4:58 A.M. on July 5th, Fargo police received a report from an individual on 8th Ave. S. of a green laser being deployed.

The caller also said they saw a male with a raised handgun fire a round into the air.

Police say they contacted the tenants of nearby residences, but were unable to identify the suspect. No shell casings were found, but they did discover a discarded green laser in the area.

The investigation is still ongoing.

