One man in custody and another in the hospital after S. Fargo shooting

By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are investigating a shooting at a home in South Fargo that occurred just after 7 a.m. at the Countryside trailer court.

Police say the homeowner, 22-year-old Kyle Lovass called 911 to say he had just shot someone. A 24-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lovaas is being held on an attempted murder charge.

