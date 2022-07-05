Contests
North Dakota announces help for homeowners struggling with housing costs

(WBRC)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services announced today that help is available for homeowners struggling financially with past-due mortgage payments, utilities or other housing-related costs.

Households that own and occupy their single-family home, duplex, condominium or manufactured home and meet Treasury Department and state program criteria may qualify.

The program can help qualifying homeowners with past-due mortgage payments and housing costs, as well as, assist with current mortgage payments for up to six months.

Households can participate in more than one program, but total assistance cannot exceed $40,000. Even if a foreclosure process has started, households may also still apply.

The program is available through August 2025 or until program funds are exhausted.

Applications are free. You can apply here.

