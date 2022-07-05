Moorhead, Fargo, and West Fargo authorities respond to nearly 300 firework calls

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local authorities often prepare for many firework-related calls over the Fourth of July weekend.

But West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said this year their firework call amount went down. He said they received 32 calls about fireworks from Friday, July 1st to Tuesday, July 5th.

“I would say a lot of it is luck that we didn’t have anything happen this year because the potential is definitely there in West Fargo on the Fourth of July every single year to have something catastrophic happen,” said Dan Fuller, fire chief for the West Fargo Fire Department.

Fuller said another thing that helped these low numbers were their yearly community outreach firework safety.

And he said most of their outreach is reactionary.

“Last year we had, we had one incident in town where someone was hit with a firework shell that caused tremendous damage, and that young lady is probably going to have a lifelong deficit from being hit from a firework so we talked a lot about firework safety this year,” Fuller said.

24 of the fire departments’ calls were medical but not relating fireworks.

“Fewer fireworks calls make it easier for everyone, we could’ve had the potential just to have a ton of calls and to be out straight and we don’t want to see that happen because it takes away for our capacity to handle the real emergencies in town,” said Fuller.

And the Fargo police department started a new response this year for their firework calls in town, which was 170 of about 300 calls they received just last night. Despite the large number of calls in Fargo last night, zero citations were given.

“So you can see they took up a lot of the officer’s time but to keep the radio free from traffic so the officers could go to priority calls they self dispatched instead of being called by the other dispatchers,” said Jim Kringlie, patrol lieutenant for Fargo Police Department.

Kringlie said the new method worked to keep radios clear this year.

Fargo Police Department said they did not receive any calls for injury or fire due to fireworks but they did respond to one call about a firework being shot into someone’s window. At this time, they’re not sure if it was intentional.

