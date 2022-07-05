Contests
Man arrested in Jamestown on Burglary and Theft

Robert Smoke mug
Robert Smoke mug(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 9:45 P.M. on July 4th, Jamestown police investigated a report of a residence being burglarized in the 400 block of 4th St NE.

Officers found a window that had been smashed to gain entry. Inside, they found several electronic devices had been stolen.

The suspect left before officers arrived, however a witness gave them a description.

Other officers found a male inside a nearby residence that matched the description and was found to be in possession of the stolen electronics. A surveillance system also got video that assisted in identifying the suspect, who was identified as 55-year-old Robert Smoke of Hogansburg, NY.

Smoke was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief.

