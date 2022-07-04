Suspect on the run after snatching woman’s purse in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement in the northern valley are looking for a man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse and ran away.

On Monday, July 4 around 4 a.m., Grand Forks Police officials responded to the 1800 block of 28th Ave South for a report of a robbery.

Police said the victim was walking into a nearby apartment complex when a man grabbed her purse which was over her shoulder. After snatching the bag, the suspect got onto a bicycle and left, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 20′s, around 5′ 8″, with a slim build and short hair. He was reported to be wearing a sleeveless shirt, gray shorts and hat at the time of the robbery.

Grand Forks Police ask residents and business owners in the area to check any outdoor cameras to help identify the suspect. Police say some evidence was found in the area of Westminster Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GFPD by calling 701-787-8000, online through the GFPD’s Facebook or website, or the Tip411 app.

