Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Suspect on the run after snatching woman’s purse in Grand Forks

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement in the northern valley are looking for a man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse and ran away.

On Monday, July 4 around 4 a.m., Grand Forks Police officials responded to the 1800 block of 28th Ave South for a report of a robbery.

Police said the victim was walking into a nearby apartment complex when a man grabbed her purse which was over her shoulder. After snatching the bag, the suspect got onto a bicycle and left, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 20′s, around 5′ 8″, with a slim build and short hair. He was reported to be wearing a sleeveless shirt, gray shorts and hat at the time of the robbery.

Grand Forks Police ask residents and business owners in the area to check any outdoor cameras to help identify the suspect. Police say some evidence was found in the area of Westminster Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GFPD by calling 701-787-8000, online through the GFPD’s Facebook or website, or the Tip411 app.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo man dies, another injured in UTV crash in Becker County
Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
N. Fargo gas thefts
North Fargo neighbors falling victim to gas thefts
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels FARGODOME show
Biden predicts states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Fire crews rush to house fire in Polk County
Valley Today Weather July 4
Valley Today Weather July 4th
File photo of police lights.
Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help