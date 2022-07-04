Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car. (WRAL, Zoom via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work.

Police in the community of Mebane told local media outlets officers got a call shortly after midday Friday about a child in a car at a manufacturing plant.

Police say that when the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the child couldn’t be revived.

Police say the child’s father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo man dies, another injured in UTV crash in Becker County
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels FARGODOME show
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Maci Wehri
North Dakota takes home National Crown
Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County

Latest News

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.
1-year-old old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Local community mourns loss of Fargo racer- July 03
Local community remembers Fargo racer
Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation”...
Some Texas schools may describe slavery as ‘involuntary relocation’