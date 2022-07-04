Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin.

Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.

They believe the woman may have been involved in her daughter’s disappearance before she died.

The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

