Many boaters are affected by the high gas prices

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fourth of July festivities in lake country typically revolve around the water but now people are starting to think twice about taking their boat out.

“Well we did have plans of going out on the boat all weekend, I mean it still was good weather, we still were able to do it but unfortunately with just the way things are, the weather was enough but you really have to pick and choose when to go with the gas prices as well,” said Joel Haggard, a boater in Detriot Lakes.

High gas prices have been on many boaters’ minds when they have to fill up.

“Typically if it’s an empty tank it’s probably going to be around $150 to $200,” said Evan Wiemken, a boater in Detriot Lakes.

Which could be a weekly expense for people who want to take advantage of the summer weather.

“It’s unfortunate that the gas prices are so expensive because obviously you want to spend as much time out on the water but it’s not ideal when you only have a little amount of time each summer to spend time out at the lake,” said Wiemken.

“I mean in theory we only have 90 days so we really want to be able to enjoy it the entire 90 but unfortunately right now it just isn’t as easy as it used to be,” said Haggard.

People haven’t stopped boating, but gas prices are limiting how often they go.

“Instead of going out for a full day, we might pick and choose to only go out when it’s sunny, you know hit that 9 o’clock wake but besides that, you know you do what you can,” said Haggard.

