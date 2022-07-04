Local community remembers Fargo racer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Condolences are pouring in as the local community mourns the loss of a Fargo racer.

27-year-old Casey Arneson died in a UTV crash in Becker County on Friday.

Authorities say Arneson and his passenger Joseph Starkey were riding on Rock Lake Road near Detroit Lakes when the vehicle left the road.

The vehicle later struck a tree before rolling over.

Starkey suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Red River Valley Speedway called Arneson “a great person and an awesome wheelman” in a social media post following news of his death.

According to a post from the family, a celebration of life for Arneson is scheduled for this Thursday.

