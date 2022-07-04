Contests
Local community remembers Fargo racer

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Condolences are pouring in as the local community mourns the loss of a Fargo racer.

27-year-old Casey Arneson died in a UTV crash in Becker County on Friday.

Authorities say Arneson and his passenger Joseph Starkey were riding on Rock Lake Road near Detroit Lakes when the vehicle left the road.

The vehicle later struck a tree before rolling over.

Starkey suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Red River Valley Speedway called Arneson “a great person and an awesome wheelman” in a social media post following news of his death.

According to a post from the family, a celebration of life for Arneson is scheduled for this Thursday.

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
10PM SHOW PART 2- JULY 03
Local community mourns loss of Fargo racer- July 03
10:00PM SHOW PART 1- JULY 03
