Fire crews rush to house fire in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Fire Marshall is investigating what started a home on fire in the northern Red River Valley.

On Sunday, July 3 around 8 p.m., officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a house fire in the 200 block of State Street SW in McIntosh, MN.

When first responders arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Officials said the homeowner was able to get out of the house safely.

