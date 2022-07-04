Continuing to track an active pattern this week

TODAY: The morning is starting foggy - especially east of the Red River through west-central MN. Visbility has been down to 0 at times. Temperatures this morning start in the mid-60s with afternoon temperatures expected in the 70s and 80s. There is a chance for a few showers or isolated rumbles of thunder across the northern half of the region. Later tonight, after the dinnertime hour, there is a chance for isolated to scattered storms in our far southwesternmost counties - including Ellendale/Edgeley/Oakes. Wind and hail would be primary threats with any severe thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wednesday looks to bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with temperatures warming into the 80s for most. There is a chance of a few showers and thundershowers. We can’t rule out some showers or rumbles of thunder on Thursday as well, with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s after starting in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected for Friday, with temperatures warming again into the 70s and 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Later in the day Friday, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday is looking a bit warmer with mid to upper 80s. There is yet again a slight chance of showers and storms. Sunday looks similar, with mid- to upper-80s expected with the chance of some showers and storms.

MONDAY: We keep the chance of some pop-up showers or storms in the forecast for Monday of next week, with temperatures starting in the mid-60s before warming into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 65. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Few showers/t-showers. Low: 66. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of a few showers or rumbles. Low: 65. High: 84.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of isolated rain or storms. Low: 64. High: 83.

SATURDAY: Warmer with a chance of isolated showers/storms. Low: 66. High: 87.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers or storms. Low: 69. High: 88.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of pop-up showers or storms. Low: 66. High: 84.

