Child dies during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A six-year-old is dead after an accident on Longspur Trail SE during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations Monday.

Mandan police say the child was riding on a trailer en route to the staging areas for the parade when she fell off and was run over. The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Mandan police are investigating the incident.

