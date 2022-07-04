Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Child dies during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A six-year-old is dead after an accident on Longspur Trail SE during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations Monday.

Mandan police say the child was riding on a trailer en route to the staging areas for the parade when she fell off and was run over. The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Mandan police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo man dies, another injured in UTV crash in Becker County
Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
N. Fargo gas thefts
North Fargo neighbors falling victim to gas thefts
Local community mourns loss of Fargo racer- July 03
Local community remembers Fargo racer
4th of July celebrations around the Red River Valley

Latest News

5:00PM Weather - July 4
5:00PM Weather - July 4
5:00PM News July 4 - Part 4
5:00PM News July 4 - Part 4
5:00PM News July 4 - Part 1
5:00PM News July 4 - Part 1
5:00PM News July 4 - Part 3
5:00PM News July 4 - Part 3