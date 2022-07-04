Contests
Arrest made 1 year after drive-by shooting murder

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities arrested the man believed to be responsible for a July 2021 drive-by shooting that killed a man in central Minnesota.

On Friday, July 1 officials with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested a 46-year-old man from Cass Lake, MN for the July 5, 2021 shooting death of 34-year-old Diego Gasca.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch did not name the man who they arrested. However, a search of the detention center roster shows 46-year-old William Headbird of Cass Lake, MN was booked on July 1 for charges of Second Degree Murder - Drive-by shooting. The Cass County Sheriff’s office has not confirmed Headbird is the suspect in the July 2021 shooting.

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 2:45 a.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in Cass Lake, Minnesota. When law enforcement arrived on scene they discovered 34-year-old Diego Gasca was shot while standing in a yard at a house party. Officials said Gasca later died in the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital.

Sheriff Burch said formal charges are pending against the suspect.

