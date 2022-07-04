Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war

An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war. (Credit: Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers LTD. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is an eerie auction for some gothic goods.

An antique vampire-slaying kit has sold in the United Kingdom for almost $16,000. That is more than six times the asking price.

The 19th century box has everything you would need to ward off vampires including crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake and more.

The auction house says the kit once belonged to Lord William Hailey, a British aristocrat with a place in the House of Lords.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo man dies, another injured in UTV crash in Becker County
Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
N. Fargo gas thefts
North Fargo neighbors falling victim to gas thefts
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels FARGODOME show
Biden predicts states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions

Latest News

Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to monitor pregnancies
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall
An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war.
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Suspect on the run after snatching woman’s purse in Grand Forks