Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt in a crash Sunday involving two vehicles in Otter Tail County.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Highway 78 near County Road 72 in Everts Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two pickup trucks were traveling in opposite directions of each other on Highway 78 when they both collided.

Out of the three injured, one was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo while another was treated at a medical facility in Fergus Falls.

The individuals involved in the crash range in age from 17 to 55.

