Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County

(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt in a crash Sunday involving two vehicles in Otter Tail County.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Highway 78 near County Road 72 in Everts Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two pickup trucks were traveling in opposite directions of each other on Highway 78 when they both collided.

Out of the three injured, one was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo while another was treated at a medical facility in Fergus Falls.

The individuals involved in the crash range in age from 17 to 55.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo man dies, another injured in UTV crash in Becker County
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels FARGODOME show
Maci Wehri
North Dakota takes home National Crown
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Moorhead man injured in motorcycle crash

Latest News

4th of July celebrations around the Red River Valley
Boating
Game and Fish declares July 4th weekend ‘Operation Dry Water’ to promote boating safety
N. Fargo gas thefts
North Fargo neighbors falling victim to gas thefts
Weather at 10:00PM Saturday July 2
Weather at 10:00PM Saturday July 2