Rain and storms, some severe, continue into 4th of July

4TH OF JULY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early on Monday, some of which could be strong to severe, with any showers or storms exiting by the early afternoon. Conditions are looking to stay mainly quiet for fireworks time Monday night, though a lingering isolated rain shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Highs warm into the 80s on Monday.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: A few rain showers or storms are possible on Tuesday. Temperatures start in the mid-60s with afternoon temperatures expected in the 70s and 80s. Wednesday looks to bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with temperatures warming into the 80s for most. There is a chance of a few showers and thundershowers. We can’t rule out some showers or rumbles of thunder on Thursday as well, mainly later in the day, with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s after starting in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quiet conditions are expected for Friday, with temperatures warming again into the 70s and 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Later in the day Friday, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday is looking a bit warmer with mid to upper 80s. There is yet again a slight chance of showers and storms. Sunday looks similar, with mid- to upper-80s expected with the chance of some showers and storms.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms early. Dry for tonight. Low: 65. High: 84.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 65. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Few showers/t-showers. Low: 66. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of a few showers or rumbles late. Low: 65. High: 84.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 83.

SATURDAY: Warmer with a chance of showers/storms. Low: 66. High: 87.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 69. High: 88.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.