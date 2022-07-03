North Fargo neighbors falling victim to gas thefts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With rising gas prices, thieves have gotten creative and bold.

From filling up and driving away at the pump without paying, and now to siphoning gas out of cars parked right in people’s driveways.

“I’m just dumbfounded that people go around actually doing this,” says North Fargo resident Marci Shannon-Pierson.

Pierson says she filled up her gas tank to get by for the week. .

She usually just puts in around $20 of gas whenever she fills up to better keep track of usage. But this time, she added a little more.

“It was the day before I put $50 in my tank. I took a picture to send to my husband, so we could keep track of where our gas is going,” she says.

And the next day...

“My gas was on E,” claims Pierson.

She believes all the gas was stolen right out of her vehicle from her driveway.

Another vehicle in her driveway has had the same thing happen, but not her husband’s diesel pickup.

Following the discovery, she decided to see if anyone else was having the same problem.

She says she saw on the NextDoor app that her neighbors’ gas was going missing too.

“I’ve been keeping up, and it’s been going on for a couple weeks at least,” says Pierson.

Her neighbors, who’ve lived in the area a long time, told her this is a common thing this time of year.

But Pieerson doesn’t think this is normal.

“They seem to not be surprised like, ‘Wah, wah, wah,, same story different year,’. That’s kind of sad though, especially now. It might not be a big deal for you, but it keeps getting closer and closer to home for me. It is alarming. What are they going to take next?” she asks.

Now she says, her family is looking into getting security cameras or gas tank locks.

They’re just hoping this stops soon.

“People need gas these days, but that’s a lot of hits in so little time. No one has been caught doing it. That’s why I’m like, second guessing myself like I do with everything. Am I sure it’s not something I’m doing,” says Pierson.

