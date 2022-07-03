Game and Fish declares July 4th weekend ‘Operation Dry Water’ to promote boating safety

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This 4th of July weekend, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department wants to remind everyone operating a boat to be cautious and know the dangers of boating under the influence.

They’re calling this weekend “Operation Dry Water.” There will be an increase in law enforcement on the waters.

The goal is to reduce the number of accidents and deaths associated with alcohol and drug use on state waters.

They say they want to educate residents about safe boating practices and removing impaired operators on the water.

Things to always have on hand when operating a boat include life jackets for everyone on board, lights that work during hours of darkness on the boat, and a flare gun for any emergency situations that may occur.

“We are going to have an increased presence on the water and also just informing boaters about safe boating practices and you know removing some of those impaired operators from the waters,” said Greg Gullickson, Game and Fish Outreach Biologist.

